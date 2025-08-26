Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

