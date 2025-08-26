Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) CFO Josh Hirsberg Sells 40,035 Shares

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at $35,888,000.85. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $86.2080 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 124,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

