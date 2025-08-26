Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) CFO Josh Hirsberg Sells 40,035 Shares

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at $35,888,000.85. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $86.2080 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 124,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
