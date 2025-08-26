Brokerages Set AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target at C$13.83

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGF Management Stock Performance

In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total transaction of C$832,761.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total transaction of C$79,370.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,048 and have sold 86,733 shares valued at $1,159,908. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$766.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.29. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$13.60.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.