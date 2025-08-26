Brokerages Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Target Price at $63.20

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLC opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $988.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.93. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 151.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

