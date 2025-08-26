Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Target Price at $25.67

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,671,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock valued at $337,025,856. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTSG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 264.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,772,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 47.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,119,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after buying an additional 2,946,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 855.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,076,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,369 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,333,000.

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 2.25.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

