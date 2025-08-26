Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $24.00

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.
THS stock opened at $18.8790 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $953.39 million, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.62%.TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
