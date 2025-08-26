Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:MSL Q1 Earnings

Get Merus Labs International alerts:

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus Labs International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Merus Labs International Price Performance

Merus Labs International has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$1.76.

Merus Labs International Company Profile

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

Read More

