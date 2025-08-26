Brokers Set Expectations for CVE:DB Q4 Earnings

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of CVE DB opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.
Insider Activity at Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.