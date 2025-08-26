Brokers Set Expectations for CVE:DB Q4 Earnings

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of CVE DB opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

In related news, Director Jakob Ripshtein purchased 361,000 shares of Decibel Cannabis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Sze purchased 596,000 shares of Decibel Cannabis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$44,700.00. Insiders bought 1,107,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

