Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 158 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,237 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,886,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,761 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,768,000 after purchasing an additional 729,371 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 586,464 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

