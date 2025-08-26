Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Holdings in Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 449,480 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy Company has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

