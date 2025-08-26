Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 108 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 4,353.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,050,019.05. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,755 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.84. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The firm had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

