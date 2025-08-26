Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 873 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 198.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,392,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,012,000 after purchasing an additional 84,551 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.