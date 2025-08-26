Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 478.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 465,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Melius began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.