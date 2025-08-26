Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2,241.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Albany International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albany International alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AIN stock opened at $65.0750 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. Albany International Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.06 million. Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AIN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.