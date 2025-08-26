Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,601 shares of company stock worth $1,726,874 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:TOL opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.25. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.