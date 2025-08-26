Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 312 Shares of Knife River Corporation $KNF

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 31,200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Knife River were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNF opened at $90.9410 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.63. Knife River Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

