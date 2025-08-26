Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 451 Shares of Tenaris S.A. $TS

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 169.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,444,000 after buying an additional 778,021 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,569,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tenaris by 47.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 754,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 241,290 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $20,271,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Tenaris by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 499,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $36.1250 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

