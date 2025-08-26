Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases Shares of 252 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
SUB opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $107.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.