Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARM opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $182.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 208.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

