Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BZLFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.8%

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $16.0210 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.7615 and a twelve month high of $24.5650. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

