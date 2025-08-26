Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.6359 billion for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $280.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day moving average of $247.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $298.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 24,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 793.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 53,401 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.