CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.40. CaixaBank shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 317,204 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

