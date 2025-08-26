California Water Service Group $CWT Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after buying an additional 527,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,562,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $46.7350 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

