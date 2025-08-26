Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $5.1193 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CM stock opened at $72.6080 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 750,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

