Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) & Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Financial Analysis

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.28 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.10

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Candlewood Hotel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Candlewood Hotel and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Candlewood Hotel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Candlewood Hotel is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

