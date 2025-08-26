Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and traded as high as $83.26. Casio Computer shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

Casio Computer Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.