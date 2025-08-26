CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $164.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4%

CBRE opened at $165.0380 on Monday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

