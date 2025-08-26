Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.70.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.15 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$26.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In related news, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 2,438,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.03, for a total transaction of C$48,849,820.34. Insiders have sold 4,281,552 shares of company stock worth $84,922,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Featured Stories

