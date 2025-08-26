Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,310,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 55,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,950,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 530,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,618,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 326,794 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,038,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 916,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

