Centerspace $CSR Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Centerspace worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSR. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $961.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.72. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.89 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.11%.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,492. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhairav Patel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at $201,582. This represents a 15.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,325. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.