Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Position Increased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.4%
CRL opened at $164.0340 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
