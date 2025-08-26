Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.6923.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

NYSE:CRL opened at $164.0340 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

