Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Chime Financial Trading Down 3.1%

CHYM opened at $26.87 on Friday. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $528.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

