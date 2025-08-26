Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) EVP Shannon Browning Kinney Sells 3,019 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shannon Browning Kinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $101,640.00.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

