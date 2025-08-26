Ciena Corporation $CIEN Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $73,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,065,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Ciena by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ciena by 971.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 729,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 661,630 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ciena by 8,381.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 176,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at $26,770,552.11. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,781 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $90.7730 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

