Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $159.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

