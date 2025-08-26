Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,015.75. This represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $4,954,610.43.

On Thursday, August 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 218.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

