Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 35,100 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $5,015,636.01.

On Friday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $4,954,610.43.

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total value of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

