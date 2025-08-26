Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $4,954,610.43 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $4,954,610.43. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,327.25. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01.

On Thursday, August 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.