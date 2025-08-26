CMB.TECH (CMBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1350 per share and revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

CMB.TECH Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE CMBT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. CMB.TECH has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMB.TECH by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMB.TECH by 3,978.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CMB.TECH by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

About CMB.TECH

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

