CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.61% of CNX Resources worth $73,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after acquiring an additional 665,289 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $71,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,069,000 after buying an additional 322,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 471,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Barclays began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.77.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $28.8850 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.