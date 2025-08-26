Coeur Mining Q3 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDE. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,741.34. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,787.42. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,112. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.