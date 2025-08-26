Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.05. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 120,006 shares trading hands.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 687.0%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.