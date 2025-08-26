Comparing Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and Lionsgate Studios”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $189.89 million 0.39 -$10.10 million $0.25 8.04 Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.58 -$128.50 million ($0.67) -9.61

Profitability

BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BuzzFeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BuzzFeed and Lionsgate Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed 4.75% -28.11% -11.14% Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BuzzFeed and Lionsgate Studios, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 1 4.00 Lionsgate Studios 0 4 6 1 2.73

Lionsgate Studios has a consensus price target of $8.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Volatility & Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Lionsgate Studios on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

