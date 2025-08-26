Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Shares Down 19.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) dropped 19.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 130,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 776% from the average daily volume of 14,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Conifex Timber Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
