CONMED Corporation $CNMD Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CONMED alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

CONMED Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $54.3470 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CONMED Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNMD

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.