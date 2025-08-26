Contrasting Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -95.43% -211.61% -45.85% LivePerson -62.66% -190.60% -7.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senmiao Technology and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 LivePerson 0 2 0 0 2.00

LivePerson has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and LivePerson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $3.39 million 0.71 -$3.72 million ($3.20) -0.68 LivePerson $312.47 million 0.33 -$134.27 million ($2.00) -0.54

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LivePerson beats Senmiao Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; LivePerson's Conversational AI, including conversation builder, manager, and intelligence, and intent manager. In addition, it provides Voice AI, conversational intelligence and insights, and integration services. The company sells its products to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, automotive dealers, educational institution, public sector, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

