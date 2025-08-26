Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

