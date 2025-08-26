Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $322.67 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.02 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.13.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

