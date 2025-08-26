Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $172.3320 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average of $176.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
